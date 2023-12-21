TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) says one person was critically injured in a crash Wednesday night.

At 11:24 p.m. the TPD responded to reports of a crash at Southwest 29th and Topeka Boulevard. The crash involved a motorcyclist and another vehicle, according to the TPD.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and transported to an area hospital. The scene wasn’t cleared until 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

