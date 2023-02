TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday at the intersection of SW. 19th St. and SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka.

Topeka Police Officers were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m.

The individual hit was then transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation, and the Topeka Police department is asking that people avoid the area.