EMPORIA (KSNT) – One person is dead after getting hit by a semi truck on Interstate 35.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) and officers with the Emporia Police Department (EPD) responded to a a call about a pedestrian who was struck by a truck tractor semi trailer in the southbound lanes of I-35.

According to Lieutenant Chris Woods with KHP, the semi was driving south on I-35, when a pedestrian was walking on the road. the semi hit and killed the pedestrian. There were no reported injuries from the semi driver.

Southbound lanes of I-35 were temporarily closed, but are now open to motorists. KSNT 27 News will provide up-to-date information as it becomes available.

