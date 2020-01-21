Woman dies after crashing into Soldier Creek off Hwy 75

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman is confirmed dead after a crash near Highway 75 and Soldier Creek.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Adam Winters told KSNT News the woman drove off the highway and into the creek just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. No other cars were involved.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that there is only one northbound lane open at this time. You’re asked to find a different route if possible.

Google Traffic as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

KSNT News has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories