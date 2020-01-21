Woman dies after crashing into Soldier Creek off Hwy 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman is confirmed dead after a crash near Highway 75 and Soldier Creek.
Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Adam Winters told KSNT News the woman drove off the highway and into the creek just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. No other cars were involved.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that there is only one northbound lane open at this time. You’re asked to find a different route if possible.
KSNT News has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.