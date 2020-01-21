Woman dies after crashing into Soldier Creek off Hwy 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman is confirmed dead after a crash near Highway 75 and Soldier Creek.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Adam Winters told KSNT News the woman drove off the highway and into the creek just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. No other cars were involved.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that there is only one northbound lane open at this time. You’re asked to find a different route if possible.

Emergency crews are in the area of the 2700 block of North 75 Hwy working an accident. Northbound lanes have one lane open at this time. Please seek alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/ajU7NyCzCE — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) January 21, 2020

Google Traffic as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

KSNT News has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.