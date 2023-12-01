CHANUTE (KSNT) – A 68-year-old man from Chanute died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Thursday.

At 10:07 p.m., the 68-year-old was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla east on K39 about one mile west of Chanute. A 58-year-old man from Indiana was driving a 2020 Freightliner Semi truck westbound on the highway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The 68-year-old crossed the center line into the westbound lane, crashing into the semi-truck. The 68-year-old died as a result of the crash. The 58-year-old was uninjured, according to the crash log.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the log.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.