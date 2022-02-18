TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in the 1334 NW 82nd Street in Shawnee County Friday morning.

When the Soldier Township Fire Department arrived they found the house collapsed in the basement and most of it already consumed by the flames

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were asked to help by the Soldier Township Fire Department after they responded to the fire at 1:05 am, according to Communication Manager Jill Bronaugh with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

According to the Marshal’s Office, two investigators arrived to find the home fully involved and partially collapsed.

The resident could not be found until the fire was out. Firefighters also found her two dogs inside the home.

The victim’s identity will be released after the next of kin is notified and an autopsy is performed.

The Topeka Fire Department was called to assist with a canine, as is customary with all major fires.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Soldier Township Fire Department was assisted by Silver Lake Fire and Hoyt Fire.