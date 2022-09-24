TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person died during an incident at the Topeka Goodyear plant on Saturday morning.

In a statement Saturday, Barbara Hatala, a spokesperson for Goodyear, said, “We deeply regret that a fatality occurred this morning at the Goodyear-Topeka plant. Our thoughts are with our co-worker and his family and colleagues. At Goodyear, the safety of our associates is always our first priority. We are conducting an internal investigation and will fully cooperate with outside authorities.”

Hatala said Goodyear is unable to share further information due to privacy reasons.

27 News reached out to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office but it said it will not be commenting on the incident.