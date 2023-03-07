EMPORIA (KSNT) – One driver was pronounced dead on scene and another driver was injured after two semi-trucks crashed south of Emporia.

The collision occurred at 10:10 p.m. Monday night on I-35 south of Emporia, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A lieutenant told 27 News a semi parked on the right shoulder was hit by another semi traveling northbound.

Troopers said the driver of the semi traveling northbound was pronounced dead on scene. The crash logs identify him as a 35-year-old man, Yuriy Lendel. The other man was transported to Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia with minor injuries. Neither Lendel nor the other driver were wearing seatbelts, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP, emergency medical services and an accident reconstruction team responded to the incident.