TFD gives tips to stay safe this holiday cooking season.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead from an early morning garage fire.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire just after 2 a.m. Thursday at NW Jackson St in Topeka.

Upon arrival TFD located an adult woman who was pronounced dead on scene. According to TFD, the victim was living in the space and no other structures were damaged.

KSNT 27 News will keep you updated as more information comes available.