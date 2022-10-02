JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City.

The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

JCPD said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call 785-762-5912 or submit a tip through the crime stoppers hotline at 785-762-8477.

