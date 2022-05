SCRANTON (KSNT) – One person was found dead after an early morning fire Friday at a farm house in Osage County.

“The house was heavily involved with fire,” Sheriff Chris Wells said about the fire, which was reported at 1:12 a.m.

The home is located northwest of Scranton, near 141st and Urish.

After fighting the fire, Wells said firefighters found Larry Moore, 68, dead inside.

The sheriff’s office and state fire marshal are investigating the fire. No cause was released.