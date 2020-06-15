One dead, one in custody after car chase ends in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead and another is in custody after a car chase ended in Lawrence.
Officers told KSNT News the chase started on Highway 24 in Perry and continued into Lawrence. The Kansas Highway Patrol used a tactical vehicle intervention, which allowed them to force the driver’s car to spin out.
That’s when the driver got out of the car with a handgun and started shooting at officers. Officers fired back.
LPD posted a tweet telling people to avoid the area near Massachusetts Street and West 19th Street.
Officers on scene told KSNT News the driver might be a homicide suspect. The passenger in the car was taken into custody.
KSNT News has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information. This story will be updated as information becomes available.