One dead, one in custody after car chase ends in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead and another is in custody after a car chase ended in Lawrence.

Officers told KSNT News the chase started on Highway 24 in Perry and continued into Lawrence. The Kansas Highway Patrol used a tactical vehicle intervention, which allowed them to force the driver’s car to spin out.

That’s when the driver got out of the car with a handgun and started shooting at officers. Officers fired back.

LPD posted a tweet telling people to avoid the area near Massachusetts Street and West 19th Street.

The area around 19TH and Mass. is CLOSED north to 19TH St., south to 20th St, east to Rhode Island, and west to Kentucky to traffic in ALL directions. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/hSVw190U8g — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) June 15, 2020

Officers on scene told KSNT News the driver might be a homicide suspect. The passenger in the car was taken into custody.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information. This story will be updated as information becomes available.