One dead, one injured in I-70 crash, traffic rerouted

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has died in a car crash on I-70 Thursday evening, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Police responded just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday, where one person died on scene and another was hurt, then taken to Topeka’s Stormont Vail with life-threatening injuries. Police said there were several vehicles and a pedestrian involved in the crash.

Officers are still on scene in the early hours of Friday morning and have blocked eastbound I-70 traffic at the Gage exit to MacVicar, as well as part of southbound Highway 75, according to dispatchers.

The Topeka Police Department Reconstruction Team is on scene investigating. They ask drivers to avoid the area while they work and that if you have any information, email TellTPD@Topeka.org or call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update as more information becomes available.