One hurt after motorcycle crash on I-70 in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was hurt after a motorcycle crash Wednesday on I-70 in east Topeka.

Topeka police told KSNT News a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped around 2:15 p.m. to help a motorcyclist on the side of the highway after his motorcycle stopped running. This caused traffic backup in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

Police said a person driving a different motorcycle wasn’t able to stop quickly enough in the traffic, lost control was thrown from the motorcycle while trying to break. That happened right before the Adams exit.

No one else was hurt in the incident.