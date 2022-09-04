TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a report of gunshots on Saturday afternoon.

TPD investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln, the same location as the homicide that left one person dead on Sept. 1.

Shortly after 4:35 p.m. Saturday, an individual with an apparent gunshot wound was transported by a personal vehicle to an area hospital. The victim is in stable condition, according to TPD.

Detectives are still working to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shootings and determine if the incidents were linked.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.