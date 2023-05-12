CONCORDIA (KSNT) – A 51 year-old was taken to the Salina Regional Health Center Thursday after rolling a semi-truck.

At around 3:30 p.m. A 2021 Mack Semi driven by a Hutchinson man was traveling north on U81 towards Concordia when for an unknown reason, left the road to the right and fell into a ditch, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The vehicle continued north in the ditch until the Jade Rd. intersection where the driver attempted to correct the crash. The semi-truck rolled and came to a rest in the middle of the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.