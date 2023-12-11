JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One person was injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Jefferson County on Monday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports the crash occurred around 11:19 a.m. on Dec. 11 two miles west of Perry on U.S. Highway 24 in the eastbound lanes. A Honda Pilot, Honda Accord and Honda Civic were all stopped in a construction zone on the highway when a Toyota Tacoma failed to stop and hit the Honda Pilot in the rear.

This resulted in the Pilot hitting the Accord which then hit the Civic. The driver of the Pilot, a 49-year-old Lawrence man, was the only one injured in the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Everyone involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.

