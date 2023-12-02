TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person was reportedly injured in a crash in downtown Topeka near the parade route for the Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade.

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the intersection of South Kansas Avenue and SE Sixth Street, according to the Topeka Police Department’s (TPD) watch commander.

TPD’s watch commander said the driver was injured and taken to local hospital. The injuries were described as minor. Police are still on scene investigating the cause of the crash. No other people were involved in the crash and there is no impact to the scheduled parade route. There is also no danger to the public.

