One injured in east Topeka duplex fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — One adult is left with non-life threatening injuries after an east Topeka duplex fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Crews arrived on scene to 2953 SE Highland Ct., where smoke and flames were visible from the one story building. The injured adult was transported to a local hospital for a medial evaluation. Two juveniles escaped unharmed.
The fire caused varying degrees of smoke and water damage throughout, roughly estimating about $40,000.
Initial investigation shows that the cause of the fire was accidental.