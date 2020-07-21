Two injured in southeast Topeka shooting, say police on scene

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police confirm two men are injured after a shooting late Monday night.

Just before 11:00 p.m., officers went to the 2300 block of Southeast Bellview Avenue near Highland Park High School. According to Topeka police, one man is in the hospital and another is being treated on scene. They have yet to release the extent of either victims’ injuries.

As of midnight, Topeka Police have blocked off the street. Witnesses on the scene report they heard multiple gunshots and a car crash in the area.

This is a developing story and KSNT News has crews on scene to learn more information as it becomes available.