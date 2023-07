EMPORIA (KSNT) – One individual was injured after a two-vehicle semi-truck crash near Emporia.

At 9:15 a.m. Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a head-to-head crash construction on I-35 southeast of Emporia. The crash temporarily impacted both lanes of traffic, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA).

One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the KTA.