TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a motorcycle crash in West Topeka that sent one person to a hospital Friday night.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near 11th Street and Southwest Wanamaker Road. Police blocked off 10th and 11th Street. They asked people to avoid the area while the roads were closed.

The TPD said one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. An investigation into the crash is currently ongoing.