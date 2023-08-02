RILEY (KSNT) – One person was injured and a family dog died in a house fire in the City of Riley on Wednesday.

After midnight, the City of Riley Fire Department and Riley County Fire District #1 were dispatched to the 300 block of N Broadway Street. Crews found a two-story home on fire with flames and smoke visible, according to a press release from Riley County Public Information Officer Vivienne Leyva.

Fire crews were unable to attack the fire from the inside of the home due to dangerous conditions. Crews worked the fire until 4 a.m., according to the press release.

Photos courtesy of the Riley County Fire District #1.

“It appears the fire started on the front porch and quickly spread to other areas of the home,” RCFD#1 Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell said. “We want to thank all the volunteers for their hard work to extinguish this fire. We have a dedicated crew who give their time to support the community, and we are extremely fortunate to have their support.”

Two adults and a dog were inside the home. One adult was able to escape uninjured and the other person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the press release.

A spokesperson for the Riley County Fire District #1 could not provide any updates on the individual who was injured and said no damage estimates were available, as the incident is still under investigation.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshall, according to the press release.