JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A woman was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Geary County caused a trailer to catch fire.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a 2021 Chevrolet was traveling eastbound on I-70 south of Junction City and stopped completely in the left lane. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was quickly approaching the first vehicle while pulling a trailer. The 2017 Chevrolet attempted to stop but hit the 2021 Chevrolet, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

A 2024 Kenworth pulling a trailer braked and swerved to avoid hitting the 2017 Chevrolet and its trailer. The Kenworth hit the back of the trailer causing it to catch fire, according to KHP crash logs.

The driver of the 2017 Chevrolet was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to the KHP.