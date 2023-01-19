TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is in custody after a standoff with police in Oakland.
Timothy Evertson was trying to break into a garage Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of North East Kellam Avenue, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police made contact and Evertson began throwing rocks and knives at officers.
Evertson was taken into custody Wednesday night after an hours-long standoff and is being charged with:
- Aggravated Burglary
- Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Stalking
- Criminal Damage to Property
- Violation of a Protective Order
- Criminal Trespass
- Interference with Law Enforcement Officer
- Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer