One man injured in possible shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Police say one man has non-life threatening injuries that may be connected to gunshot reports.

Just before midnight Saturday, officers were dispatched to 3222 SW Twilight Court to investigate several calls about gunshots in the area.

Officers did not find any victims at the scene, but they found evidence that indicated someone might have been injured.

Police said they later learned a male victim had arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Police said the victim is not cooperating with their investigation. They ask you to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 if you have any information.