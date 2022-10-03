A new fitness park, which has been lauded as one-of-a-kind by AARP, was officially dedicated on Monday.

The new FitLot fitness park was officially welcomed to the capital city during a dedication ceremony in Topeka by members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Shawnee County Commissioners. The free fitness park can be found at Willow Park at 1800 SW 6th Ave.

AARP says that it has a fitness park in all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The FitLot park was installed in Topeka back in 2020 in recognition of AARP’s 60th Anniversary. The park features stationary equipment which can be adapted to meet a wide range of fitness levels and abilities. Additionally, the park will offer three years of fitness classes for the local community.

“We’re thrilled that this FitLot gives the Topeka community a new space to play and stay healthy,” said Glenda DuBoise, AARP Kansas State Director. “AARP has a strong commitment to local communities and we hope that this park will serve as a destination for residents who want to use the free exercise equipment and take advantage of the free classes that are being offered.”

Since the first fitness class held in October 2020, 230 people have signed up for classes. Twenty-three different classes have been offered, along with eight introductory classes and 14 series classes. Those who want to be included in 2023 classes can click here.