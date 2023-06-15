TOPEKA (KSNT) — In a recent decision, the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners has granted approval for the repair of the parking lot at a renowned local venue.

The repairs will fix crack sealing and patching to ensure a smooth, and safe parking experience for all visitors. Additionally, the lot will be re-striped to maintain its fresh appearance.

The necessary funding for this project will be sourced from the Stormont Vail Events Center’s parking lot maintenance account. This allocation guarantees that the vital resources are dedicated to preserving this essential area.

“Our main goal here in utilizing these funds is to not have the issues we had prior to the renovations in the parking lot,” Kellen Seitz, the General Manager of Stormont Vail Events Center said. “Maintaining that parking lot top surface and keeping it beauty defined and In healthy shape for the long term.”

To facilitate the repairs, the county has initiated the bidding process for the project. This step ensures that qualified contractors have the opportunity to participate in the restoration of the venue’s parking lot.

With the approval of the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners and the allocation of necessary funds, preparations are now underway to address the parking lot’s maintenance needs.

By undertaking these repairs, the county aims to enhance the visitor experience and uphold the venue’s aesthetic appeal for years to come.