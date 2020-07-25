One person critically injured in Oakland shooting, attempted burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is suffering from serious injuries after an attempted burglary in the Oakland neighborhood of Topeka.

The Topeka Police say they were called to the 500 block of NE Wilson St. just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

All suspects are in custody. This is an ongoing investigation. KSNT will update this story with more information as it becomes available.