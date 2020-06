MELVERN, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after a car crash in Osage County Friday.

According the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a 911 call around 5 p.m. for a car accident on private property in Melvern. The victim was taken to Topeka to be treated and later died in the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation. KSNT will update this story with more details as they become available.