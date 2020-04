TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after a car crash ends with a shooting in downtown Topeka.

Officers were called to the scene at 5th and Western around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival by officers. Topeka Police are currently investigating the link between the two events.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update the story with more details as they become available.