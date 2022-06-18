TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Branner Street in regards to a shooting on Saturday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene at 3 a.m. on Saturday June 18. Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, Nancy Cervantes, 30, of Topeka, was taken into police custody for a Reckless 2nd Degree Murder charge. Cervantes was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.