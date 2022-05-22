TOPEKA (KSNT)— The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accident that resulted in one person’s death Sunday morning.

When police arrived on the scene, a person was found next to the vehicle on the ground. They were pronounced dead on the scene. The crash happened at 28th and Adams.

Police later said it was a 17-year-old teen lying in the road unresponsive. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police continue to investigate the crash and are reaching out to the public if anyone has any information.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. Residents can also call the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 237-0007.