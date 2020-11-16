One person hospitalized after being hit by car in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Sunday night, according to Topeka police.

Officers responded to an accident on the 1500 block of NW Lyman road around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found one person seriously injured. Medical teams transported the person to a local hospital for treatment, according to a news release.

The driver of the vehicle will be interviewed, the Topeka Police Watch Commander told KSNT News.

Teams are still on scene investigating the accident, and Lyman Road between NW Lane Street and Myrtle Avenue is currently closed.