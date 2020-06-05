One person hospitalized after colliding with Evergy truck, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police responded to a collision between a driver and an Evergy truck early Friday morning in North Topeka.

Police arrived on scene around 5:00 a.m. to find a driver who had crashed into the side of an Evergy truck near Northwest Lyman Street and Taylor Street. Police said the driver was not paying attention and did not see the truck.

Medical teams took the driver to a nearby hospital where the person is now being treated for minor injuries.

Topeka Police are currently investigating how the driver crashed into the Evergy truck. This is a developing story.