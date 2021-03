TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in West Topeka where one person has non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was able to drive themselves to a local hospital according to authorities.

The crime scene is set up at the Gage Village Shopping Center in the parking lot. That parking lot is in the 4000 block of SW Huntoon.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.