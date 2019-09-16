Man in custody after attack in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man in connection to an attack involving a hatchet in southeast Topeka.

Winfred Devine Diamond-Cox, 40, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for battery in relation to the incident.

Officers say a man was struck in the arm with a hatchet. He went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police also say they had witnesses in for questioning and that this is not a public safety concern.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.