One person in life-threatening condition after north Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A shooting at a mobile home park in north Topeka leaves one person in life-threatening condition early Wednesday morning.

Officers went to the Coachlight Village Mobile Home park around 2:00 a.m. on a shooting call, according to the Topeka Police Department. They found the victim with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The Topeka Police Watch Commander says there is no public safety concern at the time, but officers are looking for a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT News will provide updates as they become available.

