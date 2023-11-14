SAINT GEORGE (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is on the scene of a drive-by shooting that left one person injured.

At 6:13 a.m., the PCSO responded to reports of a shooting in the 4700 block of Blackjack Road in Saint George. One person was injured as a result of the shooting.

The PCSO is still on the scene as of 7:21 a.m. Sheriff Shane Jager didn’t comment on whether any arrests had been made or if there were any persons of interest.

