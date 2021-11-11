K-State student hit by vehicle flown to Topeka hospital

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State University confirmed that the two people involved in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Thursday morning were both students of the university.

Thursday morning just after 9:16 a.m., the Kansas State University Police Dept. responded to a vehicle-pedestrian accident at the intersection of Denison Avenue and Platt Street.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area. However, it was opened at 10:57 a.m. according to the @K-State Twitter account.

One student was transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan and later flown to a Topeka hospital, per a university statement.