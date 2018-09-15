Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Four people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on NW Furman Rd near HWY 24.

The Topeka Police Department responded to a call at 3:13 p.m. that a car was upside-down.

The car was going eastbound on HWY 24 before it drove off the freeway and landed upside down on Furman Rd.

Two adults and two kids were taken to Stormont Vail for minor injuries.

All were wearing seatbelts.

Topeka Police said there were no signs of intoxication and that the driver seemed to have a medical issue that impaired their driving.