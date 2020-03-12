One person killed in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has been killed after an accident on K-4 Highway in Jefferson County.

The accident happened early Thursday afternoon near Northeast 46th Street and K-4 Highway. That’s about two miles north of U.S. Highway 24.

Google Traffic map as of 2:45 p.m. Thursday

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig confirmed with KSNT news one person died as a result of the accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and detours are in place.

No names have been released at this time.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.