TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Topeka.

Officers said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of Washburn Avenue.

One person was killed in the shooting. Police do not have anyone in custody yet.

