SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One person has been taken to a local hospital following a injury accident on Interstate 335, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday.

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, a Chevrolet Equinox overcorrected across both lanes of traffic after a semi trailer passed into the left lane. The Equinox was headed northbound in the right line of I335 when the crash occurred. The car hit the inside barrier wall and before it came to a stop.

A female passenger, aged 49, in the car was reported as having sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver, 23, sustained no apparent injuries. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.