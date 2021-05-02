One person seriously injured after crash in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash has left one person with serious injuries after they t-boned a DHL truck in southeast Topeka.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday on SE Lakewood St. off of SW 37th St.

According to the Topeka Police Department, a Jeep was traveling eastbound on Evans when the DHL truck driver was attempting to make a left turn, to turn west onto 37th. The Jeep then rammed into the side of the DHL delivery truck.

The driver of the Jeep has minor injuries. The DHL truck driver has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. The road is blocked off from Truman to Colfax.

This is a developing story.