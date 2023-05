An early morning crash at 21st and Belle Ave in Topeka resulted in one transported to an area hospital. Photo courtesy of Christina M Vallejo.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash at 21st and Belle Ave.

The Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the report of a crash at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to Topeka Spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the crash resulted in no road closures.

