One shot, one in custody after central Topeka shooting

TPD vehicle near scene of shooting on SW Boswell (Kelli Peltier – KSNT News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police took one woman into custody Thursday morning after finding a man shot in the back yard of a central Topeka home.

A TPD Shift Commander said officers responded to a call of reported shots fired at 1419 SW Boswell Ave. around 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a man in the backyard with a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel transported the critically injured person to a local hospital for treatment and officers took one woman in for questioning in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Topeka Crime Stoppers. This is a developing story.