TOPEKA (KSNT) — Many people spend Memorial Day honoring and remembering the sacrifices of those in service to our nation.

Across the country, people are finding meaningful ways to pay tribute, from solemn ceremonies at military cemeteries to the creation of memorial walls. However, it has become synonymous with the unofficial start of summer and a time for family gatherings and outdoor festivities.

Across the country, communities are embracing new ways to honor the fallen. from solemn ceremonies at military cemeteries to the creation of memorial walls, people are finding meaningful ways to pay tribute.

One local family is paying tribute across the state and has a unique way of remembering.

“I think it’s more special to honor the fallen because the ones that served are still with us,” Bobbi Evans said. “And then we came over here where we have seven bricks for my dad, three brothers, and my husband and brother-in-law.”

For Bobbi, it’s a day to reconnect with her loved ones and never to forget their sacrifices.