TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting after a victim walked into Stormont Vail Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

The victim arrived at the hospital around 11:00 p.m. and is being treated for minor injuries. Police are looking for answers at this time.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will provide details as they become available.