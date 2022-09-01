TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heavy traffic in the westbound lanes coupled with construction work has caused significant delays for drivers this month, but Thursday morning one westbound lane was open to traffic.

All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard was closed while crews patched the pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure began on Aug. 15 and was scheduled to go on until Sept. 2.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, once the patching was complete, one westbound lane was scheduled to reopen. Both directions of I-70 will remain reduced to one lane from just east of MacVicar to S.W. 8th Street until construction of the viaduct’s replacement is complete.

The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project is scheduled to begin in early 2025. More information about the project can be found at www.polkquincy.org.

27 News has reached out to KDOT for more information.